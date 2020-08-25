Best Medical Alert System vendors’ List released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — 360Quadrants has released a quadrant best medical alert system to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions for their business. Ranking Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the medical alert systems industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis which helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

A Medical Alert System often referred to as a personal emergency response system (PERS) or a fall button, is a combination of hi-tech communication and computer technology. There are two different types of systems available—in-home systems and mobile systems. These are easy-to-use communication.

CATEGORIZATION OF MEDICAL ALERT SYSTEM VENDORS

Company evaluation was conducted for 40+ companies offering Medical Alert System, out of which 25 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Koninklijke Philips, Connect America, Valued Relationships (VRI), Guardian Alarm, and Alertone Services have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy. These vendors offer highly customizable and easily deployable Medical Alert Systems for commercial clients, which, when combined with their robust business strategies, enables them to achieve sustained growth in the market.

QMedic, BayAlarm, Lifefone, MobileHelp, and Critical Signal Technologies have been identified as Innovators, as these companies have innovative portfolios of the Best Medical Alert Systems and the potential to build strong business strategies for their business growth to be at par with the leading companies in the market. The companies have been providing the best Medical Alert System offerings as per the demands of their customers.

Top Medical Alert System Market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.