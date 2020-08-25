This Banking Platform Will Bring Businesses To the Next Level

Delaware, United States, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — The innovations in the current banking service market have brough many people to wonder whether traditional banks could one way be replaced by online applications. Young people in particular seem to be slowly inclining themselves towards innovative banking platforms rather than traditional offers. There is a lot of talk about challenger banks and neobanks, as they generally offer faster, cheaper and easier alternatives for people to manage and store their money. Nevertheless, it seems like these alternative platforms have not really gained a lot of traction. Despite their practicality, it seems like most people still prefer the traditional options, perhaps because of the closer relationship with their clients as well as the simple fact that most people and establishment are used to normal banks.

Since neobanks and challenger banking apps usually offer more practical and simplified banking services, this begs the question as to why people decide to stick to traditional banking. Some might think it’s simply a matter of a known devil being better than an unknown angel. However, there’s more to it than that. The main problem with most neobanks and challengers is that most of them don’t offer clear avenues for retailers and other institutions to clearly integrate them into their businesses. If the services are not adopted by businesses then they become less attractive for individual users, as the options to use the service in a practical manner aren’t truly there.

There is, however, a platform currently under development and soon to launch into the market that promises to change this. Novabank is the new online baking application that will work with distributed ledger technologies to offer banking services that go beyond what any neobank, challenger or traditional banking applications have offered so far. For individual users it will allow high security multicurrency account, with instant global transactions, physical and digital, at little to no cost. This in itself already represents a significant advantage over its competitors.

For retailers, Novabank offers a plethora of services and alternatives that will allow them to bring their business to the next level. On top of high-quality fund management services, Novabank will allow shops to establish methods of contactless payments such as QR codes. The service will also allow users to carry payments using on time issued digital debit cards, eliminating the risk of fraud. Novabank is going to bring retailers and clients closer together by making transactions easier, faster, cheaper and more secure.

Novabank works within the Konzortia Capital FinTech consortium, formed by different companies which, together, are going to establish a fully-fledged global financial ecosystem, which will include all actors, from individuals and small businesses to companies, central banks and regulators. In the Konzortia Capital ecosystem people will be able to raise capital, invest, trade equities in the form of liquid stock-like assets and much more.

Because Novabank is going to play a fundamental role in this global financial DLT ecosystem, it is expected to become the next worldwide mainstream banking platform, which will allow the currently unbanked population to access top of the line banking services and become connected with the rest of the world. If you’re interested in finding out about this unique financial service and becoming one of the first people to experience it, you may visit the site https://konzortiacapital.com/

