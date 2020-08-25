Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine | Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine (by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Collagen Market for Regenerative Medicine is projected to reach USD 679.9 Million, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The Global Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine is projected to reach USD 94.9 Million, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Availability of Government and Private Funding for R&D

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rapid Growth in Aging Population

Increasing Research on Collagen and Gelatin-Based Products

Objectives of the Study

To define, describe, and forecast the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine by source, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micro-markets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, and core competencies in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The bovine collagen segment accounted for the largest share of the market

By source, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. In 2017, the bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.

The orthopedic applications accounted for the largest share of the global collagen market.

On the basis of application, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into orthopedic, wound care, cardiovascular, and other applications. In 2017, the orthopedic applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of osteoporosis.

Target Audience:

Biomaterials manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturing companies

Suppliers and distributors of biomaterials

Medical research institutes

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the collagen market for regenerative medicine. The high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada are the major factors supporting the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.). The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).