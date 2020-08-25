Hysteroscopy Instruments Market | Increasing Adoption of Office Hysteroscopy

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The hysteroscopy instruments market is expected to reach USD 1.89 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.30 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Hysteroscopy Instruments Market by Product (Forceps, Scissors, Hysteroscope (Rigid, Flexible), Resectoscope (Unipolar, Bipolar), Usability, Application (Diagnosis, Myomectomy, Polypectomy, EA), End User (Hospital, Clinic, ASC) – Global Forecast to 2022

What drives the Market?

Growth in Female Geriatric Population and Rising Incidence of Gynecological Diseases

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Treatments

Increasing Adoption of Office Hysteroscopy

Technological Advancements

Growth in female geriatric population and rising incidence of gynecological diseases, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments, increasing adoption of office hysteroscopy, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219885903

Target Audience for this Report:

Manufacturers of hysteroscopy instruments

Hospitals and private clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Academic institutes Offices and diagnostic centers

Medical research institutes

Venture capitalists

Suppliers and distributors of hysteroscopy instruments

This report segments the global market into type, usability, applications, end user and region.

Based on type, the hysteroscopy instruments market is segmented into handheld instruments, hysteroscopes, resectoscopes, hysterosheaths, fluid management systems, and tissue removal systems. The hysteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, by type, in 2017. The rising incidence of gynecological diseases and the increasing female geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Based on the applications, the hysteroscopy instruments market is segmented into diagnostic hysteroscopy and operative hysteroscopy. The diagnostic hysteroscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219885903

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017

While North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this market is attributed to the rising government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure, large population base, growing incidence of gynecological diseases, focus on research activities in the field of gynecology therapeutics and strategic expansion of major players in this region are driving the growth in the Asian region.

Key Players

The hysteroscopy instruments market is highly competitive with the presence various players. Some of the major players operating in the market are KARL STORZ (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), Stryker (US), Hologic (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (Scotland), B. Braun (Germany), Boston Scientific (US), MedGyn Products (US), CooperSurgical (US) , Cook Medical (US), Medicon (Germany), Maxer Medizintechnik (Germany), and Hospiline Equipments (India).