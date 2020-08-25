Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2021 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Aug-25 — According to a research report “Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market by Testing Type (Functional, Performance, Network, Security, Compatibility, and Usability), Service Type (Professional and Managed), Application Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The IoT testing market size is estimated to grow from USD 302.9 Million in 2016 to USD 1,378.5 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.4%. The major forces driving the IoT testing market include the growing need for Internet Protocol (IP) testing of the increasing number of IoT devices and applications. Moreover, the need for shift left testing of IoT applications and the rising importance of DevOps are also some of the factors which are driving the market.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share in the IoT testing market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the IoT testing market from 2016 to 2021. This region has the major dominance with sustainable and well-established economies, empowering them to strongly invest in the R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. The early adoption of trending technologies such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility in this region has boosted the growth of overall IoT testing services market Organizations are also keen to integrate IoT technologies in their processes, to automate, test, and monitor operations and to boost their operational efficiency and productivity, which contributes to the growth of the IoT testing significantly.

Market Players

The IoT testing ecosystem comprises vendors providing IoT testing services and solutions to their commercial clients across globe. Companies such Cognizant (U.S.), Infosys (India), HCL Technologies (India), Capgemini (France), TCS (India), Happiest Minds Technologies (India), AFour Technologies (U.S.), SmartBear Software (U.S.), Rapid Value Solutions (U.S.), and Rapid7 (U.S.), and many others have adopted new partnerships, agreements, and collaborations as their key strategy to enhance their market reach. This strategy accounted for the largest share of the total strategies adopted by the market players.

Cognizant is one of the leading players in the IoT testing market. The company adopted both organic as well as inorganic strategies to enhance its presence in the market. It entered into various partnerships and strategic alliances with local as well as global players.

Infosys is another major vendor in the IoT testing market. The company has a strong geographic presence worldwide, including North America, APAC, MEA, Europe, and Latin America. The company focuses more on inorganic growth strategies to tap into the IoT testing market.

