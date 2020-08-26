Fiducial Markers Market Worth $123 million | Recent Developments, Growth Drivers | Impact of Covid 19

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Fiducial Markers Market is projected to USD 123 million by 2025 from USD 95 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Incidence of Cancer

Improving Reimbursement Scenario

Rising Awareness on Radiotherapy

Rising Investments and Funding for Cancer Research

Browse 113 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=180673710



Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on product, the Fiducial Markers Market is segmented into metal-based, polymer-based, and other fiducial markers. The metal-based markers segment is further subsegmented into pure gold markers, gold combination markers, and other metal-based markers (tungsten, platinum, and nitinol, among others). The metal-based markers segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2018.

On the basis of modality, the market is classified into CT/CBCT, MRI, ultrasound, and radiotherapy. Technological advancements and the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures have supported the high growth of the ultrasound modality segment.

Recent Developments in Fiducial Markers Market:

In 2019, Stratpharma AG (Switzerland) expanded its agreement with CIVCO (US) to distribute CIVCO’s radiotherapy solutions globally

In 2019, IZI Medical Products (US) acquired the RadioMed division of IBA (Belgium), which manufactures the VISICOIL implantable fiducial markers

In 2018, Nanovi A/S (Denmark) secured USD 2.23 million from existing investors to expand its business and introduce BioXmark in the European market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180673710

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

The fiducial markers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and supportive government initiatives. In addition, the growing incidence of cancer and the rising acceptance of radiotherapy procedures are propelling market growth. However, a dearth of skilled and experienced oncologists in developing countries and the slow adoption of advanced technologies are restraining the growth of the market.

Major Key Market Players;

The major players in the market include CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium). Other players in the market are Best Medical International, Inc. (US), Nanovi A/S (Denmark), Carbon Medical Technologies (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Innovative Oncology Solutions (US), Medtronic (Ireland), QlRad Inc. (US), JJ-Medtech (Netherlands), and QFIX (US).

CIVCO Radiotherapy (US): In 2018, CIVCO Radiotherapy (US) dominated the global fiducial markers market in 2019. Its strong product portfolio and high geographic penetration are the key factors contributing to the leading position of this company in the market. In order to maintain its dominant position, the company develops both metal-based as well as polymer-based fiducial markers, such as FusionCoil, PolyMark, FlexiCoil, Align, and PointCoil. The company is also focusing on increasing its presence in developing countries to leverage high-growth opportunities.