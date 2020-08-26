Automated Blood Tube Labeler Market : Improvements in the Productivity and Efficiency of Laboratories

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

. The scope of the report includes automated tube labeler used to label blood tubes. The specimen transport box market is expected to reach USD 135.8 Million in 2022 from USD 88.1 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2017 and 2022.

Automated blood tube labeler helps eliminate human errors in the pre-analytical phase of blood collection. Through the automatic selection of the necessary primary tubes required for patient examination, barcode labels are generated based on the data from laboratory information systems (LIS).

What Drives the Market?

1. Advantages of Automated Labeling Over Manual Labeling

2. High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3. Growing Number of Accident Cases

Benefits of automated tube labelling over manual labeling, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing number of accident cases are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, integrated solutions restricting the use of automated tube labeler & specimen transportation box and automated solutions for the transportation of blood samples are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Issues associated with the manufacturing of automated tube labeler will pose a challenge to this market.

Based on end user, the automated tube labeler market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and blood banks. In 2017, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The high share of hospitals is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases where blood diagnosis is essential.

The specimen transportation box market includes insulated boxes (with sound and leak-proof features that regulate or control the temperature inside the box to ensure the safe transportation of the sample) and smart boxes (with features such as real-time monitoring of sample location, temperature, and humidity).

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Rest of the World

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the automated tube labeler market. China is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2022 for the specimen transportation box market. The rising number of conferences, symposia, summits, and training courses organized China are playing a crucial role in enhancing awareness on different automated labeling products, thereby supporting market growth.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Integrated solutions restricting the use of automated tube labelers and specimen transportation boxes & automated solutions for the transportation of blood samples are the major factors expected to restrain both markets.

Techno Medica (Japan), Kobayashi Create (Japan), and Inpeco (Switzerland) are the key players operating in the automated tube labeler market. The specimen transportation box market is dominated by established players such as Sonoco Product Company (US), Greiner Holding (Austria), and Alifax Holdings (Italy).