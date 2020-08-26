Flavored Powder Drinks Market Segment Analysis by Player, Type, Application & Sales Channel

The global flavored powder drinks market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

Global flavored powder drinks market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Flavored powder is exclusively used to make several kinds of drinks like flavored milk beverages, energy drinks, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Key Players:

Nestle

Unilever

Coca-Cola

Pepsi

Kraft Heinz

Mars

Danone

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of flavored powder drink market are the rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of flavored powder drinks, the rising popularity among young generation, sportsperson, and working population, and the presence of essential ingredients like the high-quality fats, carbohydrates, and the proteins. However, weak economic condition in the developing regions and the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of flavored powder drink may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come.

Market Segment:

Key Product:

Cold Water to Drink

Hot Water to Drink

Key Regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Regional Insights:

Globally, North America accounted for the significant share of flavored powder drinks industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region, the high disposable income, and the high popularity among consumers. The United States is a major consumer of flavored powder drinks in this region. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth.

Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise the growing urbanization, the rise in the working population, and the rising awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of flavored powder drinks in the emerging countries. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of flavored powder drinks in this region.

