Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Market Analysis by Top Players, Type, Applications, Region and Sales Channel

The global heavy duty conveyor belts market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

Global heavy duty conveyor belts market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The conveyor is mechanical equipment exclusively used to move packages and other items without any manual efforts.

Key Players:

Continental AG

Bridgestone

Fenner

Yokohama

Zhejiang Double Arrow

Sempertrans

Bando

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of heavy duty conveyor belts industry are the growing automotive and food industries, the rising use of enhanced technology, easy to install, cost-efficient, and the growing number of airports and malls in the developing regions.

Market Segment:

Key Type:

Multiply Fabric Conveyer Belts

Steel Cord Conveyor Belts

Solid Woven Conveyor Belts

Key Application:

Mining

Industrial

Construction

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Key Regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the significant share of heavy duty conveyor belts industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the developing infrastructure in urban areas like industries and malls, the rise in disposable income, and the rapid urbanization. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of heavy duty conveyor belts in this region.

Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. England, Germany, and Italy are the major consumers of heavy duty conveyor belts in this region.

