Compare the Best Medical Alert Systems in 2020

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Medical Alert System is a device that enables older people to get the required medical assistance in case of any emergency such as heart attack, breathing issues, sudden fall, or other cognitive issues. The global medical alert systems market is witnessing continuous growth as the medical alert systems manufacturers have started focusing more on offering high-quality and innovative products. The market is expected to see a significant growth in the coming years, owing to the rising demand for high-tech connected medical alert devices that are IoT- and AI-based.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on the best medical alert system available so that businesses can make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants generates the quadrants by analyzing companies on the basis of two criteria – product portfolios and business strategy. These quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments happening in the global Medical Alert System market.

Categorization of MEDICAL ALERT SYSTEM on 360Quadrants

More than 40 companies were evaluated, of which, 20 Top Medical Alert System companies were categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Koninklijke Philips, Connect America, Valued Relationships (VRI), Guardian Alarm, and Alertone Services have been positioned as visionary leaders since they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategies.

QMedic, BayAlarm, Lifefone, MobileHelp, and Critical Signal Technologies have been recognized as innovators as they have focused product portfolios and an innovative business strategy, which helps in setting new trends in the market.

Rescue Alert, Better Alert, LifeStation, Response Now, and Vangaurd Wireless have been listed as emerging companies because they have a niche product offering and a decent business strategy, which will help them in achieving consistent growth.

Medical Guardian LLC, ADT Corporation, GreatCall, Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, and Bluelinea have been positioned as dynamic differentiators as they have an innovative portfolio of solutions and services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides comparison of the best Medical Alert System vendors at a most granular level.

360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation, which helps service providers to learn about the new opportunities and areas where they might be lagging behind their peers. It also enables the clients to choose the most appropriate vendor to fit their requirements.