Future Electronics Introduces Panasonic EVQ Series Touch & Tactile Switches

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Panasonic EVQ Series Touch & Tactile Switches.

Panasonic‘s EVQ Series of Tactile and Light Touch Switches can be used in almost any user interface application. Designed in various shapes, sizes, terminals and push forces, these Panasonic switches offer the opportunity to select the perfect switch for the application. Designed in various shapes, sizes, terminals and push forces, each touch or tactile switch is engineered for low contact resistance, small bounce noise, high contact reliability and a sharp tactile feel.

To learn more: https://www.futureelectronics.com/panasonic-evq-series-light-touch-tactile-switches

