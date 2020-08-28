Jewellery Collection Launch by Melorra: Chequered-Inspired Accessories in Gold

Bangalore, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Melorra has now entered the Autumn/Winter 2020 season of its weekly jewellery launch. As per its business custom, Melorra launches a trend-inspired jewellery collection every Friday, and on 21st of August, the brand unveiled the look of its new range of gold jewellery inspired from Checks. The Autumn/Winter trend of 2020 kicked off with some work and formal checks in the form of dresses, skirts, coats, and shrugs. With its sleek, structured silhouettes in dual tones, checks were seen all over the social media accounts of designers and international fashion labels. Melorra grabbed the opportunity to launch its #FridayRefresh jewellery range based on the checks pattern.

The brand kept The Chequered Collection true to its inspiration by incorporating assertive and bold designs that were ideal to be paired with check dresses and accessories. The entire collection consists of gold ornaments that include sleek check grooves and 3-D patterns of the jewellery models to impart a perfect add-on look to the work appearance. As per the creative designer mind behind The Chequered Collection, “confidence, bold, and assertive” were the keywords of the Autumn/Winter 2020 Checks. The team translated the checks pattern of formal and work look to create a range in gold. This new collection is the first unveil of Autumn/Winter 2020 jewellery by Melorra.

Explore the designs here: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/collection/W20/Chequered/

More About The Chequered Collection

The Chequered Jewellery Collection consists of a total of 36 jewellery designs of high-polish yellow gold with sleek check grooves and 3-D patterns.

The range includes gold ring, necklaces, earrings, bangles, bracelets, and pendants.

The price range of The Chequered Collection starts from 14,000 and goes all the way to 1, 25,000.

Jewellery items under this collection are available in 18K and 22K yellow gold.

About Melorra

Melorra is a Bengaluru-based e-commerce jewellery brand that offers trendy, lightweight, and precious jewellery models in gold, diamond, and gemstones. The designers at Melorra create jewellery inspired by global fashion trends and designs seen on international and national runways. They cater to the jewellery needs of women who want to wear trendy and minimal designs daily.

The brand ships its products to over 26,000 pin codes across India with the option of pay on delivery. All the gold jewellery products are BIS hallmarked. And all the diamonds and gemstone items are SGL and IGI certified. Melorra also has more than 9000 jewellery models available on its website, which come with 30-day exchange/return offer along with lifetime exchange option.