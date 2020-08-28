JK2 Scenic adds ‘wow’ factor to Brownwood Hotel & Spa

Newly opened property takes inspiration from the Florida cowboy era

THE VILLAGES, Fla., 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — When guests walk into the newly opened Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages, they might not even believe they’re in Florida anymore.

The hotel transports guests on arrival with rich woodwork, pops of luxe color and pattern and rustic touches, all inspired by the Florida cowboy era. JK2 Scenic, a specialty contractor with deep experience at Florida’s theme parks, added the “wow” detailed features throughout the hotel that helped bring this unique vision to life.

“What makes this project so special are the details,” said Julie Holmes, president and principal of JK2 Scenic. “That’s what we specialize in at JK2 Scenic. From decorative paneling with herringbone features to soaring chandelier crowns, we love adding all the intricate details that make a project stand out. We are proud that visitors of all ages will get to experience this property, while making memories with their friends and family.”

JK2 Scenic’s “wow” work started where guests themselves start—at the lobby entrance. The company built out the space with expansive wood paneling, trim and gorgeous ceiling details, as well as added the custom millwork check-in desks and cabinets.

In the lobby bar, JK2 Scenic fabricated the luxe walnut bar with cowhide inserts, the intricate bar back with cabinet doors featuring the Brownwood Hotel’s metal insignia, and the wooden accents, including the ceiling, trim and paneling.

JK2 Scenic was also responsible for the wood detailing in all common area hallways, meeting spaces, the gym, spa, treatment rooms and more. This includes all the detailed columns throughout the hotel that are trimmed and inset with a variety of materials; imposing, 20-foot Eastern White Pine doors to the ballroom; striking blue and white test kitchen cabinetry; and gorgeous decorative ceiling details throughout.

DPR Construction served as the general contractor for the project, which opened in March. The Brownwood Hotel & Spa project builds on JK2 Scenic’s expertise. The company has completed extensive work at large resorts in the Orlando tourism district, including the common area spaces of the Margaritaville Resort Orlando and the Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

JK2 Scenic focuses on building dreams. To learn more about JK2 Scenic, visit jk2scenic.com. To learn more about the Brownwood Hotel & Spa, visit www.brownwoodhotelandspa.com.

For high-resolution images of this project, click here.

About JK2 Scenic

JK2 Scenic focuses on building dreams and bringing unique construction visions to life in a creative way. The company specializes in themed architectural millwork, custom props and specialty items for retail, attraction, entertainment, hospitality and restaurant clients. Founded in 2008 as part of the JK2 family of companies, JK2 Scenic became its own company in 2017. Led by President Julie Holmes, the company has seen amazing growth and has been honored numerous times, receiving multiple Associated Builders and Contractors Eagle Awards and making the Orlando Business Journal’s Fast 50 list. JK2 Scenic provides creative solutions to uncommon ideas and has worked with world-class theme parks and national brands. For more information about JK2 Scenic, visit jk2scenic.com or call (407) 880-8400.

