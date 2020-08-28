Kapoor Plastics Offering High-Quality Medical Grade Polycarbonate COVID-19 Face Shields

New Delhi, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Plastics is a name that enjoys a formidable reputation because of its rich industry experience spanning over 40 years. The company is a pioneer in the field of polycarbonate sheets, PVC foam board sheets and acrylic sheets. Other reasons responsible for this enterprise’s success and popularity are its core values of integrity, honesty and professionalism. Besides, the guaranteed to deliver approach sets Kapoor Plastics apart from the competition.

While offering insight into Kapoor Plastics, the company spokesperson stated, “Kapoor Plastics, right from the day one, has had this penchant for providing nothing but the best to its clientele. We have done the same, fulfilling myriad polycarbonate sheets, acrylic sheet and PVC foam board requirements of our customers each time. Resultantly, we earned a distinguished place in the market and built a loyal customer base. Most of our yearly business comes through our repeat customers.”

Headquartered in New Delhi, India, Kapoor Plastics also has its branches in Mumbai and Gujarat. Due to the strategic locations of branches, the company manages to offer a consistent supply of its unmatched products to nearby states, including Hyderabad, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Kapoor Plastics has an impressive track record of more than 2000 reliable traders in the satellite market and more than 5000 satisfied companies.

The spokesperson added, “Kapoor Plastics has always been passionate about enhancing and improving its products and service so that it could serve clients with a difference. Due to this very quality, we have lately emerged as a leading COVID-19 face shield manufacturer in India. Co-owner of Kapoor Plastics and a very young entrepreneur, Abhishek Kapoor, has been diligently producing high-quality, medical-grade polycarbonate face shields for corona to battle the deadly virus.”

Kapoor Plastics’ coronavirus face shield protection protects the facial area and related mucous membranes like eyes and nose. The best part is that these protective solutions are being offered by the company at affordable rates so that everybody can buy them and be safe.

About Kapoor Plastics:

Kapoor Plastics is a leading provider and supplier of high-quality yet competitively priced polycarbonate sheets, Lexan plastic sheets, PVC foam board sheets and acrylic sheets. The company’s latest offerings are quality and affordable COVID-19 protective solutions. Those interested in finding out face shield price India can refer to the company’s website.

Contact Information:

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road,

Paharganj, New Delhi – 110055

Phone: 9811073913, 9312289026, 011-23550566, 9999440446

Email: kp@kapoorplastics.com

Web: http://www.kapoorplastics.com