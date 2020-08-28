Compound Management Market : Expansion of pharma & biopharma manufacturing in emerging markets

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Compound management is the storage and management of chemical libraries and biosamples used for drug discovery research and clinical purposes. This process comprises multiple steps, including sample acquisition, storage, reformatting, assay plate preparation, and retrieval of a compound/sample.

[118 Pages Report] The Compound management market is projected to reach USD 424.5 million in 2023 from USD 215.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing drug discovery activities, the growing biopharmaceutical industry, and the rising trend in outsourcing compound/sample management.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=182172928

The rising drug discovery activity is leading to an increased demand for compounds, which is positively affecting market growth.

The outsourcing services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is due to the shift in trend towards outsourcing compound management to third-party service providers. These companies are experts in compound management and provide various services to pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and CROs with regard to their compound storage needs, and are reasonably priced.

The rising drug discovery activity, coupled with increasing pharmaceutical companies, is the major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Biopharmaceuticals form the fastest-growing segment of the pharmaceutical industry. The growth of this sector will also support that of the sample management market, as increased biologic production will spur the demand for sample management. The growth of the biopharmaceuticals market is attributed to the increasing demand for biologics, the emergence of biosimilars, and increasing R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies, as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Geographical growth scenario of Compound Management Market:

The large share of North America is attributed to the presence of the large pharmaceutical and biopharma industry. As a result, several companies in North America are engaged in drug discovery activities, which require the maintenance of substantial chemical libraries. Moreover, to maintain the productivity of such innovative drugs and biologics, most of the leading pharma and biopharma companies have started building compound management facilities or contracting external service providers.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=182172928

Leading market players and strategies adopted :

Brooks Automation (US), Hamilton Company (US), TTP Group (US), Labcyte (US), Biosero (US)

Recent Developments :