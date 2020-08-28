Production Monitoring Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2023 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Aug-28 — According to a research report “Production Monitoring Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution, Service (Professional and Managed), Organization Size, Industry (Process Manufacturing and Discrete Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The global production monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2018 to USD 6.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the production monitoring market include a rising demand for industrial automation and servitization in the manufacturing industry.

Browse 105 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 188 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Production Monitoring Market– Global Forecast to 2023″

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the production monitoring market in terms of market size, as it is a technologically advanced region. The top countries contributing to the production monitoring market in this region include the US and Canada. These countries have sustainable and well-established economies, which enable them to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. Due to the early adoption of trending technologies, such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility, manufacturers are keen to adopt new advanced technologies for their production process.

Market Players

Major vendors in the global production monitoring market include Capgemini (France), Infosys (India), Oracle (US), Hitachi (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Verizon (US), Emerson (US), Rockwell Automation (US), AspenTech (US), Schlumberger (US), IQMS (US), sedApta (France), Softweb Solutions (US), ORDINAL Software (France), Infinity QS (US), TESAR (Italy), PCE Instruments (Germany), LineView (England), Monnit (US), Coesia (Italy), RT Engineering (US), Cannon Automata (Italy), Intouch Monitoring (England), PetroDAQ (US), and Vertech (France).

Capgemini is a leading player in the global production monitoring market. The company has adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand its presence in the market. For instance, in March 2018, Capgemini signed an agreement with Esaote, a manufacturer of medical diagnostic systems. As per this agreement, Capgemini would deploy its smart factory solutions that are integrated with SAP.

IQMS, an established vendor in the production monitoring market, has a strong presence in North American countries and other regions. The company has adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance its presence and broaden its customer base in the global production monitoring market. In June 2018, IQMS signed an agreement with OEM Wittmann Battenfeld, a global supplier of injection molding machines, CNC robotics, labeling machinery, and auxiliary equipment, to integrate MES software into its machines to improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), scheduling, planning, and maintenance capabilities.

