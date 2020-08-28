Top 10 Marketing Automation Software in 2020

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketing Automation is the ultimate software to automate recurring marketing tasks. It has become one of the favored tools of marketers. The software guides customers through their entire marketing journey and ensures that the customer satisfaction rate is high and helps retain customers. Marketing automation software also guides marketers in creating marketing strategies so that they can target the right audience and convert it into customers. The software plays an important role in increasing business revenue and business efficiency.

Various vendors offer marketing automation software and lead the market with their innovative products and strategies. Here is a list of the best marketing automation software designed for small businesses:

Top 10 Marketing Automation Software

1. HubSpot

2. Ontraport

3. ActiveCampaign

4. Keap

5.Drip

6. SendinBlue

7. Autopilot

8. Mautic

9. Klaviyo

10.Mailchimp All-in-One Marketing Platform

HubSpot – HubSpot is one of the top players offering marketing automation software. The marketing automation software offered by HubSpot is known as HubSpot Marketing Hub. This software enables powerful and integrated workflows. The major features of this software include lead nurturing and email campaigns, simple way of visualizing, customizing, and personalizing workflows, automation of tasks such as publishing relevant blogs, landing pages, analytics, SEO, and various other advanced features. Read more

Ontraport – Ontraport is a provider of powerful marketing automation software. The software is widely used by various small businesses and startups. The major features of this software include collection of customer data and segmentation of customers, personalized emails, campaign management, and integration of communication channels, lead tracking, and various such functionalities that are helpful in managing all marketing-related tasks. Read mOre

ActiveCampaign : ActiveCampaign is one of the leading marketing automation software. Cloud-based software offers superior customer experience with its advanced customer oriented features. The major features of this software include website tracking, event tracking, goal tracking, automation map, and customer attribution for lead tracking. Read more

Keap – Keap, known as InfusionSoft earlier, is one of the most well–known marketing automation software used by small businesses. It is a comprehensive solution for managing all marketing tasks efficiently. The major features of this software include client management, email marketing, personalized messages, and reminders for client responses, user-friendly user-interface, integrations, and various such features. Read mOre

Drip : Drip is an e-commerce marketing automation platform that optimizes the entire marketing and sales process. The software majorly focuses on providing satisfactory customer experiences. It enables marketers to build strong customer relationships with its personalized user-interface. The main features of this software include customer database, personalization, customer engagement, multi-channel marketing, and automated workflows. Read more