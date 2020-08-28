GMO crops is projected to dominate the glufosinate market in coming years

The global glufosinate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.25% to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2022 in terms of value. Glufosinate finds wide applications in agricultural and non-agricultural sectors. Factors such as its broad weed spectrum and high efficacy has fueled the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure

On the basis of crop type, the global market is segmented into genetically modified crops and conventional crops. The genetically modified crops dominated the market owing to its major use in the production of various products and wider availability. Genetic modified techniques are widely used to make crops herbicide-resistant.

Genetically modified crops segment, with respect to crop type, is projected to dominate the glufosinate market

The usage of genetically modified crops is increasing because of its cost-effective characteristic. Genetically modified crops have wide usage applications for glyphosate and glufosinate for weed controlling purposes. Herbicide-tolerant crops consistently occupied the largest planting area of biotech crops. Increase in the area under cultivation of herbicide-tolerant crops will drive growth in glufosinate market since glyphosate-resistant weeds are gradually growing across regions.

Speak to Analyst

The North American region dominated the market and accounted for the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in the global glufosinate market, in 2015. The North American market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.60% from 2016 to 2022. Factors such as increasing acreage under glufosinate-tolerance crops, and resistance development to glyphosate herbicide products in countries of the North American region are driving the growth of the glufosinate market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441