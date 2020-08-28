Immunofluorescence Assay Market | Major Product, Type, Disease, End User and Region

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The immunofluorescence assay market is expected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.43 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing R&D spending, and increasing healthcare spending are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period includes 2018 to 2023.

Target Audience:

Manufacturers of immunofluorescence kits, reagents, and equipment

Suppliers and distributors of immunofluorescence kits, reagents, and equipment

Research institutes

Academic institutions

Contract research organizations

Health insurance payers

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

The report analyzes the global market by product, type, disease, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. The growing applications of biosciences and biotechnology within the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields, the rising prevalence of a number of diseases, growing R&D activities, and government initiatives to strengthen national research capabilities are the factors attributing for the largest share of the reagents segment.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into indirect and direct immunofluorescence. In 2017, the indirect immunofluorescence accounted for the largest share of the market. The advantages of this technique, such as its sensitivity, flexibility, better amplification of the signal, and lower cost over direct immunofluorescence is the key factor increasing the adoption of this technique.

On the basis of disease, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the global immunofluorescence assay market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe and the widespread adoption of immunofluorescence techniques for the study and diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the global market. Factors such as the increasing use of immunofluorescence assay in the study of various diseases in drug discovery and development processes in these companies contributes for the growth of this end user segment.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing R&D spending, increasing research activities, favorable government funding opportunities, and the presence of key players in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the immunofluorescence assay market in North America.

The prominent players in the global market are Thermo Fisher (US), Inova Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad (US), Abcam (UK), PerkinELmer (US), Merck Millipore (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), MEDIPAN GMBH (Germany), Sino Biological (China), Danaher (US), and Vector Laboratories (US).