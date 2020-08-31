All Subjects Together With CBSE Study Material for Class 12 Released In a Google Meet Event Today

Delhi, India, India, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. Lalit Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director of Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd announced the release of Class 12 Together with CBSE study material in an online event today morning. Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd is well known for publishing books on a variety of subjects from K-12 education, like English, Mathematics, Life Skills, General Knowledge, Environmental Studies, Social Studies, Moral Values, Science, Computer, Art & Activity, to name a few.

The online book release was held at the Google Meet platform and was accompanied by a debate competition on the topic ‘Can book serve as your ideal friend in this uncertain pandemic condition when there’s no friend around you to play?’ The debate had four groups of class 12 students, having four members each. It was a healthy debate competition and the winning group was rewarded with an online cash prize.

While concluding the event, Mr. Gupta told the Google Meet participants that a thorough practice of this study material will result in excellent board exam results. He also emphasized that Class 12 is crucial from a career’s point of view, so every student must work hard to get through the examinations successfully.

As the study material for all subjects of Class 12 has been released now, anyone can order it online or buy it easily from a nearby book store. This study material of Science all subjects Class 12th, CBSE Math, Physics, Chemistry & Biology class 12th and CBSE Class 12 Humanities (Arts) is created as per the CBSE curriculum and carries all important questions from the prescribed syllabus.

Together with Science all subjects class 12th, CBSE Maths, Physics, Chemistry & Biology class 12th, and CBSE class 12 Humanities (Arts) books serve as genuine mentors for all CBSE board students.

Together with study material for class 12 carries the following key features:

Based on CBSE syllabus

Chapter-wise flow charts

Complete NCERT textbook questions with answers

Previous year’s questions and HOTS questions (Solved)

Practice questions (Answers available at gowebrachnasagar.com)

Solved and Unsolved Practice Papers (Answers available at gowebrachnasagar.com)

Simple and accessible content

Case-based/passage-integrated questions

The above-mentioned features are common for Together with Science all subjects Class 12th, CBSE Math, Physics, Chemistry & Biology class 12th and CBSE Class 12 Humanities (Arts). Apart from these traits, each subject of every class 12 stream has its own unique feature.

The proficient content experts of Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd have engrossed every possible course of action, which has resulted in this reliable content for all learners. These books have been developed in a simple way for a fair understanding of various concepts, definitions, and formulas, in each subject of every class 12 stream.

We wish all class 12 students, best of luck for their preparation for the forthcoming CBSE board examinations.

To Order the latest CBSE Together With study material for class 12, VISIT rachnasagar.in or EMAIL US at order@rachnasagar.in

Good Luck!