Northern Virginia Immigration Attorney Educates On P1-A Visas

A Northern Virginia immigration attorney at Johnson & Masumi, P.C., recently educated their audience on the P1-A visa.

Worldwide gaming competitions have grown in popularity, attracting competitors from all over the globe. In order for those global competitors to attend the tournaments and receive any sort of winnings, they must be registered with a P1 visa. Now that professional gaming is seen as an athletic sport, eSport athletes are now eligible to apply for P1 visas. P1 visas are visas that allow international athletes and teams to come into the U.S. to compete in events. These visas allow people to optimize their time for competing and collect any prize money involved with competitions. P1 visas allow competitors to take their experience and drive to the next level, achieving even more international recognition than before.

A leading visionary in the eSports visa community, Sherry Nhan has begun to make a major difference in the field. Competing in professional gaming tournaments herself, Nhan is determined to help those that are competitors themselves but lack the ability to attend major competitions. eFight pass, a nonprofit founded by Nhan in 2019, is an organization that assists those international players in attending large gaming competitions. Every player is sponsored and goes through a free process in order to gain the P1 visa. Nhan works with them through the entire visa application process over Skype, making sure they input all the correct data needed as well as preparing them for the interview process.

If you are in need of acquiring an eSports visa or would like more information on the matter, reach out to the dedicated professionals at Johnson & Masumi, P.C.

