                                                                   Particle Counter Market

The research study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The particle counters market is projected to reach USD 580 million by 2024 from USD 340 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Recent Developments:

In June 2019, TSI launched the AeroTrak+ Remote Airborne Particle Counters for monitoring manufacturing cleanrooms.

In February 2018, Particle Plus launched Particles Plus 2000 series in four size channels—0.3, 0.5, 1.0, and 5.0 µm—at the 1 CFM flow rate.

In February 2016, Spectris acquired CAS Clean-Air-Service AG (Switzerland) to enable Spectris to expand its customer base in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

In November 2017, TSI partnered with Concept Controls Inc. (Canada) to enable Concept Controls to maintain a local inventory of TSI health and safety instruments and provide training and support to TSI customers across Canada.

In March 2016, Climet Instruments Company entered into an agreement with CRT-Cleanroom Technology GmbH (Germany) to enable the latter to be responsible for the sales, repair, and calibration of Climet’s products in Germany, Austria, and Croatia.

Cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market

On the basis of application, the particle counters market is segmented into cleanroom monitoring, indoor air quality monitoring, contamination monitoring of liquids, drinking water contamination monitoring, aerosol monitoring & research, chemical contamination monitoring, and other applications. In 2018, the cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Cleanroom monitoring is a major application in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries; the growth in these industries is therefore expected to drive the demand for particle counters.

Life sciences & medical device industry is the largest end users of the market

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into the life sciences & medical device industry, semiconductor industry, automotive industry, aerospace industry, food & beverage industry, and other end users. In 2018, the life sciences & medical device industry accounted for the largest share of the global particle counters market. growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

North America dominated the market in 2018. However, the market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage testing, and medical device industries; increasing R&D funding; growing number of CROs; favorable government initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and growing concerns about environmental monitoring & food safety

Key Market Players:

Prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US).