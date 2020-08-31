Diabetes Care Devices Market Worth $4.3 billion | Favorable National Health Strategies

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Diabetes Care Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in Diabetes Care Devices (BRIC) Market:

In February 2020, Abbott (US) received US FDA approval for the use of FreeStyle Libre 14-day Flash glucose monitoring systems in hospitals.

In February 2020, Insulet signed a commercialization agreement with DexCom, Inc. (US) to allow its current and future CGM systems to connect to the former’s tubeless insulin pump system, OMNIPOD Horizon system.

In April 2020, Ypsomed (Switzerland) entered into a partnership with DexCom, Inc. (US) to integrate its mylife YpsoPump data with DexCom’s G6 CGM sensors to form a hybrid closed-loop system.

In January 2020, LifeScan (US) entered into a partnership agreement with DKSH to provide marketing, sales, regulatory services, as well as distribution and logistics for the sales of LifeScan products in the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The diabetes management mobile applications segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Within the type segment, the market is segmented into blood glucose monitoring systems, insulin delivery devices, and diabetes management mobile applications. The diabetes management mobile applications segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, driven by its convenience, simplicity of use, and utility in providing real-time insights regarding diabetic conditions to patients and healthcare professionals for integrated diabetes management.

self/home healthcare is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market.

Based on end user, the diabetes care devices market has been segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics and self/home healthcare. The self/home healthcare segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2020. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing awareness of diabetes self-monitoring and management, increasing recommendations from physicians for home healthcare for diabetes, and the increasing utility of home-based diabetes care devices to provide real-time insights regarding the condition due to the technological advancements of these systems.

China held the largest share in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market in 2019. This dominance is due to the high population of diabetics in the country and increasing government funding for diabetes management and the diabetes care devices industry. India is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to opportunities presented by the country, especially in terms of the growing usage of mHealth (mobile health), which supports the diabetes management mobile applications segment.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the diabetes care devices (BRIC) market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), DexCom, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AS (Switzerland), LifeScan (US), AgaMatrix Holdings LLC (US), Acon Laboratories, Inc. (US), ARKRAY USA, Inc. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sanofi (France), Terumo Corporation (Japan), SD Biosensor, Inc. (South Korea).