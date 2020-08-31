Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market : Increasing Number of Product Launches

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The market is segmented on the basis of product, testing site, patient care setting, application, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into self-monitoring blood glucose systems and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The continuous glucose monitoring system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

[181 Pages Report] The global blood glucose monitoring system market was valued at USD 8.10 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.58 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Base year considered for the report is 2016 and the forecast period considered for this report is 2017–2022.

Rising prevalence of diabetic population, and increasing innovative product launches are factors driving the growth in the market.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14912252

The market is segmented on the basis of product, testing site, patient care setting, application, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into self-monitoring blood glucose systems and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The continuous glucose monitoring system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the continuous glucose monitoring system segment can be primarily attributed to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

On the basis of testing site, the global market is segmented into fingertip testing and alternate site testing. The fingertip testing segment is expected to account for the largest of the global market and is expected to register the highest CAGR. This can be primarily attributed to the accuracy and high reliability of fingertip testing.

On the basis of patient care setting, the global market is categorized into self/home care and hospital & clinics. The self/home care segment is estimated to account for the largest of the global blood glucose monitoring system market and is expected to register the highest CAGR. This can primarily be attributed to growing diabetic population, and increasing awareness about regular monitoring of glucose levels and increasing product launches enhancing patient comfort when used at home.

The Geographical Landscape of the Market Include:

The high cost and poor reimbursements of blood glucose monitoring systems and supplies is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. For instance, in emerging countries such as China and India, patients bear the expenses of the blood glucose monitors and testing strips. Additionally in developed countries such as Canada and some European nations there is a limitation on the quantity of testing strips supplied per patient per year based on the treatment plan of the patient.

Request Sample Report : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=14912252

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major players in Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market include F.Hoffman-la Roche (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), LifeScan (US), Ascensia Diabetes Care (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), Dexcom (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Nipro (Japan), Sanofi (France), ARKRAY (Japan), Prodigy Diabetes Care (US), ACON Laboratories (US), and Nova Biomedical (US).