Spokes Digital to host a discussion of “Google Featured Snippets & Voice Search for Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Industry: A 2020 SEO Guide”

Spokes Digital, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing services dedicated to the Cannabis and CBD Product industries, will be hosting a live webinar on "Google Featured Snippets & Voice Search for Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Industry: A 2020 SEO Guide". This webinar is a continuation in the series which focuses on the dynamics of digital marketing during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rise of featured snippet & voice search is on the minds of every cannabis marketer, as voice assistants continue to influence how your customers search for products and services online.”

To gain traffic and increase sales you need to set up a keyword strategy and identify the keywords that are the most likely to be searched when using voice assistants. And cannabis-specific searchers typically have more urgent needs in mind than the usual voice searcher.

The rise of voice search, voice assistants, and voice commerce in the Cannabis Industry.

How to find voice search queries and keywords for CBD/Cannabis Industry?

The importance of featured snippets for voice search optimization for CBD Industry.

How featured snippets impact website traffic for Cannabis companies.

The characteristics of voice searches for the Cannabis Industry.

Date – Thursday, September 3rd, at 10:00 am PDT

Hosts – Varun Patel (Founder & CEO of Spokes Digital Inc.) and Lauren Laplante (CGO, of Spokes Digital, Inc.)

Varun Patel

As founder and CEO, Varun is driven to help clients succeed and grow revenue through Spokes Digital marketing solutions. Over three years ago, he decided to dedicate his company’s digital marketing services to the Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Product industries.

Lauren Laplante-Rottman

As Chief Growth Officer, Lauren provides strategic focus to Spokes Digital and our client – relationships. She brings broad business consulting experience and a personal passion for the Cannabis and CBD Product industries.

For over three years now, Spokes Digital, Inc. has provided digital marketing services dedicated to the Cannabis and Hemp/CBD Product Industries. Based in the San Francisco area, our data-driven solutions help our clients to increase online visibility & E-Commerce sales. We provide end-to-end digital solutions using the latest marketing technologies and data analytics to help our clients reach a broad audience. Our performance-oriented solutions lead our clients to excel to the top of the Cannabis & CBD Product industries. Our client list includes MedMen, Columbia Care, Fleur Marche, Foria, Get Sava.

