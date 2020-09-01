Mobile Lifestyle for the Car: The ZENEC Infotainer Z-N528

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2020-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — If you want to make maximum use of a mobile phone in your vehicle and enjoy the comfort of a large touchscreen, then the Z-N528 infotainer from multimedia specialist ZENEC (http://www.zenec.com/) is the right system for you. It is very clever how the new 2-DIN car radio combines modern infotainment with optimal use of a smartphone: from DAB+ digital radio reception, through Bluetooth telephony and music streaming to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO

By using a USB connection to dock your smartphone directly to the Z-N528, the ZENEC 2-DIN car radio then supports not only Android Auto but also Apple CarPlay. To navigate, telephone, receive and send messages, or simply listen to music, use the Siri voice control for easy access to iPhone functions; or in the case of Android phones use the Google voice assistant.

HIGH-RESOLUTION DISPLAY

As you would expect, you can also control all functions comfortably from the 17.1 cm / 6.75″ touchscreen. The intuitive user interface minimizes distraction while driving, thereby allowing you to concentrate fully on the traffic. The excellent high-resolution screen has a glass surface and produces images with an outstanding sharpness, high brightness level, and large contrast range.

DIGITAL RADIO SOUNDS BETTER

Clear radio reception is ensured by the integrated DAB+ tuner of the Z-N528. For uninterrupted reception the tuner offers DAB-DAB Service Following, plus a host of comfort functions like DLS Text, MOT Slideshow and Comfort Scan. And in regions where there is no DAB+ network, the powerful RDS tuner will ensure interference-free reception of conventional FM stations.

BEST INFOTAINMENT

Audio and video files can be conveniently played using the USB ports or the microSD(HD) card reader. The multimedia system supports MP3, AAC, WMA, AVI, MPEG-1/2, MPEG4, M4V (H.264), MKV 1080p, WMV and XviD, but also lossless compressed FLAC audio files. In addition, the Z-N528 has an HDMI input to which you can connect a media player, compatible mobile devices and accessories. Naturally, ZENEC’s media center handles also “ordinary” Bluetooth: stress-free telephony, convenient search in mobile phone contacts, easy management of contact favorites, or streaming music from the smartphone – everything in wireless comfort.

FOR SOUND PROFESSIONALS

The Z-N528 media receiver is impressive not least for its advanced audio functions. An audio DSP with 5-channel time alignment enables individual adjustment of speaker channels, thereby leading to improved staging and spatial depth of the stereo image. With the 8-band graphic equalizer you can tune the sound to the particular requirements of the vehicle, or to your personal preferences. An active crossover with selectable 12 dB or 24 dB/octave high- and low-pass filters enables perfect integration and control of speakers, power amps and active subwoofers.

