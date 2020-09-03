North America has the Largest Share in the Textured Vegetable Protein Market

The textured vegetable protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.2%, in terms of value. The growing demand for meat alternatives, as well as the increase in heath awareness among consumers are propelling the demand of textured vegetable protein. With the advancement of new technologies and innovative experiments in the food and beverage sector the usage of textured vegetable protein have been dominant in the North American market, due to rise in vegan and flexitarian population, whereas the Asia Pacific region is growing fastest owing to new technologies and increase in the export of food and beverages.

The North American region is the largest in the textured vegetable protein market during the forecast period.

The textured vegetable protein market is driven by the rise in the detrimental effects of conventional meat production and health concerns among consumers. This has increased the demand for meat alternatives and advancements in the research & development activities to substitute traditional meat products. The North American textured vegetable protein market is led by its various applications with respect to sustainability. Advancements in ingredient development have helped improve the adaptability of textured proteins for a wide range of food applications and are estimated to drive growth in the region. The North American region is the largest market for textured vegetable protein, owing to the development of novel and superior quality meat alternatives, developed technologies, and higher consumer adaption to meat alternatives. The increase in processed and convenience food production and innovations in segments such as meat alternatives and cereals & snacks drives the demand for textured vegetable protein in the North American region.

ADM (US), Cargill (US), CHS (US), Roquette Freres (France), DuPont (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), The Scoular Company (US), Puris Foods (US), VestKorn (Norway), MGP Ingredients (US), Beneo GmbH (Germany), Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech (China), FoodChem International (China), Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group (China), Axiom Foods (US), AGT Food & Ingredients (Canada), Sun NutraFoods (India), Crown Soya Protein Group (China), La Troja (Spain), and Hung Yang Foods (Taiwan).

