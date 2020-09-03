Ophthalmic Lasers Market Share Value, Revenue Analysis, and Growth Driving Factors, 2025

Posted on 2020-09-03

The global ophthalmic lasers market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

The global ophthalmic lasers market size was worth USD 1.0 billion in 2016, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.9% during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of chronic ophthalmic disorders is the major driving factor contributing to the growth of ophthalmic lasers market. 

Key Players:

  • Alcon Laboratories
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
  • Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
  • Abbott Medical Optics
  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
  • Topcon Corporation
  • IRIDEX Corporation
  • Lumenis

Growth Drivers:

According to a study conducted by PLOS, in UK approximately 54% of the people aged 40-69 years were affected by refractive error of which 27% of the people had myopia. Refractive error is a major health issue in UK. It is a genetic disorder, so the individuals whose parents are suffering from any form of refractive disorder are likely to be affected by similar disorder. Thus, the aforementioned factors are supporting the growth of the ophthalmic lasers market.

Increase in geriatric population is another key factor driving the growth of the market. This group of population is generally affected by various eye disorders. The most common eye disorders for this group are cataract and hyperopia.

Application Insights:

  • Glaucoma
  • Cataract Removal
  • Refractive Error Corrections
  • Diabetic Retinopathy
  • AMD

Product Insights:

  • Diode Lasers
  • Femtosecond Lasers
  • Excimer Lasers
  • Nd:YAG lasers
  • SLT Lasers 

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2016 due to the rising healthcare expenditure and development of healthcare infrastructure in the US. The rising incidence of diabetes in America also contributes to the growth of ophthalmic disorders which in turn is anticipated to flourish the regional market.

Europe also contributes to a significant share of the market in 2016, due to the increase in geriatric population. Increase in ophthalmic disorders among this population group is expected to support the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to show an attractive growth over the forecast period due to increase in healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India and China. The increase in prevalence of cataract removal surgeries boosts the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness level among people for prevention of blindness also contributes to the growth of this market.

