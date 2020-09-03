Technological Advancements And Wide Industry Scope To Drive The Dietary Fibers Market Growth

CITY, Country, 2020-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to MarketsandMarkets, the dietary fibers market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.3billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.6billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5% in terms of value. Due to thegrowth in the vegan population and alignment of consumers toward healthy lifestyles is going to drive the market.

There are various sources of dietary fibers such as fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, legumes, and nuts and seeds. The extraction process is different for different sources. Fruit, vegetables, dried beans, and peas are known to have soluble dietary fibers, whereas the majority of whole grains are known to have insoluble fibers. Dietary fiber is the part of the plant that is indigestible by gastrointestinal enzymes. It is beneficial for digestive health. The regular use of dietary fibers either in raw form through fruits, vegetables, and grains or through supplements seems to reduce and prevent health problems such as constipation, high cholesterol level and blood sugar, and various other cardiovascular diseases.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the dietary fibers market during the forecast period due to the globalization of business and technological innovations. The Rest of the World (RoW)dietary fibers market has been growing due to advancements in various industrial applications and a rise in demand in developed countries. Many players such as Lonza (Switzerland), Cargill (US), and Nexira (France) are looking toward the Asia Pacific market to capture the untapped potential and to expand their market share. One of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the dietary fibers market in the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW)regions is the increase in population in this region, which is driving the growth of the food & beverages, feed, textiles & leather, and pulp & paperindustries.These are the main factors driving the market growth for dietary fibers in Asia Pacific.