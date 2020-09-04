Saeidan Publishes New Report: Guiding Consumers Through Medicare in a Post-COVID World

Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — Saeidan, a solutions company seeking to transform the Medicare experience, has published a new analytics report on Guiding Consumers Through Medicare in a Post-COVID World.

The report, based on primary and secondary research, examines how three paradigm shifts are changing the expectations that Medicare-eligible adults have for the services that they use:

The surge in unemployment for the late-career workforce is driving increased demand for Medicare coverage. Poor health literacy coupled with the increased availability of healthcare information is compounding challenges associated with effective decision making. An accelerated wave of digital-first tools and resources is making tech literacy an equally important part of the equation.

The report identifies how these shifts are changing the decision-making experience for Medicare beneficiaries. It further illustrates these trends in the context of the authors’ learnings from the launch of Ask Claire™, their independent, free, digital service for those on or soon-to-be-on Medicare.

The global COVID-19 crisis has brought incredible changes to how we live, work, and engage with one another. Among these is the rapid explosion in Medicare enrollments which, driven largely by record layoffs, have disproportionally affected older working adults. Given the significant increase in demand for Medicare as well as the fact that the brief Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) opens in less than two months, it has never been more important to understand how to build consumer-centric products and services that will meet the needs of shoppers as they explore their coverage and benefits options.

According to Riaz Ali, CEO of Saeidan, “The Medicare guidance is experience has lagged behind people’s expectations. As our new Medicare reality takes hold, we are at the cusp of an accelerated digital adoption, even among those who have traditionally lagged. This future holds the potential for us to try, test, and build new services, powered by data and technology to deliver a service that truly enables people to make a confident Medicare choice.”

A full copy of the report is available here.

