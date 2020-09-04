New Book by J.C. Sullivan: Shark And Octopus

New York City, NY, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by J.C. Sullivan Shark And Octopus hitting stores everywhere now.

Shark and Octopus is a comic caper telling the story of Griffin Gilmore, whose unique profession is retrieving items of value without anyone realizing they were ever missing. Griffin’s been hired to steal a key in a museum exhibit and replace it with a lookalike key. As he grabs the key Griffin fears he has set off the museum alarm, but all he hears is that sweet, sweet sound of silence. A man dressed entirely in white arrives and takes the key. Griffin can’t let this go. He learns the key is to the dungeon of an Italian castle, but the dungeon is empty. Who is this man and why does he want that key?

J.C. Sullivan’s writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal and the Christian Science Monitor as well as literary journals in this country and abroad. He is a lifelong Baltimorean. For more than three decades he has worked as a lawyer but hopes you won’t hold that against him. JC has two daughters, Meredith and Kira. Shark And Octopus is the first novel published in his Griffin Gilmore series of novels. The prequel, Freeze Tag, is underway.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org