New Book by P. David Hornik: And Both Shall Row

Kenny and Colleen meet on a mountain lake as teenagers. They awaken intense energies in each other—both positive and negative—until the mix explodes, leaving both of them in a sorry state. But they find that what’s between them—whatever it is—stays with them as the years progress and that the memory of those days at the lake doesn’t fade but keeps making demands on their understanding. This is a story, spanning 25 years and two continents, of life, love, time, change, and the irresistible power of an unforgettable, formative experience in the past.

David Hornik was born to Austrian Jewish refugees in New York City in 1954 and grew up near Schenectady, NY. He received an MA in English from Binghamton University in 1978. He then worked as an editor and writer and moved to Israel with his family in 1984. In Israel, David has worked as an editor and translator (from Hebrew to English). He has also published hundreds of articles (mostly about Israel) in popular outlets. David’s collection Choosing Life in Israel was published in 2013, and his novels You Don’t Know What Love Is in 2018, and Beside the Still Waters in 2019. He lives in Beersheva, while his three grown children live in Tel Aviv.

