Inovar announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of a VP

Hyderabad, India, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — In November’19, Inovar Consulting, a Hyderabad headquartered IT Consulting firm, specializing in Digital Transformation and consulting, announced the appointment of Shivsankar Barik as VP Operation and Delivery.

“Shiv’s transition to VP represents the next step in Inovar’s evolution. His track record of successfully managing and growing global teams will help him propel Inovar to further growth and profitability as a recognized IT leader in the Digital Transformation space,” said Apratim Ghosh, CEO of Inovar Consulting.

He joined Inovar from TCS where he led a large team that included multiple top TCS accounts across various domains and countries. He has had 20+ years of multi-disciplinary experience on delivery management, operations management and people management.

“In the past year, I have had the privilege to see the company achieve significant milestones and chart impressive growth. We accomplished this through strong relationships, and by providing strategic services and support to many of the world’s largest enterprises and leading technology companies,” said Barik.

From a significant increase in number of employees consisting of several senior members to a diversified growth in business, Shiv has been an invaluable part of the Inovar Family.