Austin Teens Launch Online Platform to Give New Homebuyers 2% Rebate on Their Homes

Austin, Texas, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — Keshav Raghavan (18), Ethan Martinez (20), and Sawyer Timco (19) (from left to right) have launched Make a Nest, an online platform for purchasing newly-constructed homes. To promote the launch, Make a Nest is giving homebuyers in Austin a 2% rebate on their new home after purchasing. Make a Nest’s goal is to show its customers behind the previously closed doors of the home-buying procedure, and simultaneously advocate for and empower them. A potential homebuyer can create a free account on Make a Nest’s website, browse newly-constructed homes from the best builders in Austin, and fill out a Buyer’s Representation agreement when they are ready to move forward. Once their home has been purchased, they will receive 2% back on their home, which can be used for upgrades, closing costs, or be put straight in their pocket. After this 2% promotion, the rebate will go down to an average of 1%.

Raghavan, Martinez, and Timco met in 2017 at an internship for the City of Austin’s Communications and Technology Management Department, where the three formed 1051 Studios, an app-development team. 1051 Studios has previously worked on other projects, like an Android launcher to use your phone less that was used in more than 25 countries, a platform to streamline the City of Austin’s yard trimmings collection, and a redesigned mobile app for Capital Metro.

Homebuyers interested in Make a Nest can make a free account today at makeanest.com.