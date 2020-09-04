New Delphi DAC Support the Latest Versions of Lazarus and FPC

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, the leading provider of database management software, connectivity solutions and developer tools, rolled out new versions of Delphi Data Access Components. All DAC products received support for the latest versions of Lazarus v.2.0.10 and Free Pascal Compiler v.3.2.0.

The release also includes such enhancements as:

Industry standard security features were added to ODAC — SSL/TLS, SSH, and HTTP/HTTPS tunneling. Note that ODAC relies on components of our other product, SecureBridge, to establish secure connections to Oracle Database.

The performance of Insert, Update, and Delete operations in all products was significantly improved.

The latest versions of Oracle 20c and SQL Server 2019 were supported.

The native dBase functions in SQL statements in the DBF provider of UniDAC were supported.

Devart Delphi Data Access Components are the libraries of components for Delphi developers that provide direct access to multiple databases, and allow developing multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal for Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms.

Learn more about the release on the vendor’s official blog https://blog.devart.com/delphi-dac-support-for-the-latest-versions-of-lazarus-and-fpc.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.