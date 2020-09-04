Ecosmob announces Multi-tenant IP PBX solution for businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob announces a multi-tenant IP PBX solution with transparent pricing, ease of customization, and several other features for businesses.

Ecosmob, a global VoIP technology leader, has announced the availability of full-featured, advanced, and customized multi-tenant IP PBX solution development services for global enterprises.

On the occasion of the launch of Multi-tenant IP PBX software, the company’s VP said, At Ecosmob, we have a team of expert professionals who have expertise in IP PBX solution development. We continuously focus on providing user-friendly and enterprise-grade solutions to focus on modern IP based communication requirements. Our multi-tenant, IP PBX software offers immense flexibility by delivering video, voice, and multimedia at a single network.”

He also added that “Today’s enterprises have the requirement of software and solutions that can handle complex communication-related problems and streamline the communication process. We are continuously upgrading our solutions to meet the business communication needs.

Our Multi-tenant IP PBX solution is the best solution for all remote communication problems. It offers various advanced features and can be easily accessed from any part of the world.”

Ecosmob’s Multi-tenant IP PBX Solution comes with several business-friendly and advanced features, including direct inward dialing, CDR, multilingual support, integrated billing, 3-way conference, selective acceptance, intercom dialing, caller ID, and several others.

It is a cloud-based solution, and it eliminates the requirement of the installation of any hardware. It is easy to set up and can be deployed within an hour.

The best part of the IP PBX solution is that it comes with a multi-tenancy feature. VoIP service providers can provide IP PBX software as a white-label service.

Ecosmob customized IP PBX software is the best software in the market because it is tailored to suit each client’s business requirements. It comes with a WebRTC feature that eases communication and conferencing on mobile through the browser interface. It can smartly handle substantial call volumes without violating VoIP telephony.

IP PBX solutions mainly face the issues of loss of audio clarity arise due to errors in codecs and protocol compatibility. Ecosmob’s IP PBX solution offers excellent audio quality and high-end security.

Ecosmob IP PBX solution is highly mobile and is handy enough to enhance the productivity of the business. It is a reliable solution for companies that work 24/7 with the best call quality irrespective of the load.

Businesses can integrate dynamic IVR, WebRTC, email, and fax in multi-tenant IP PBX solutions as per their requirements. They can also integrate several social media platforms to offer a better customer experience.

Service providers and businesses interested in knowing how multi-tenant IP PBX software can assist their company can get in touch with Ecosmob Technologies private limited.

