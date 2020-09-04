Women’s Health Care Market | Growing at a CAGR of 13.2% | Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global women’s healthcare market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing values with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the total market size.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Women’s Health Care Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the women’s healthcare market. These methods were also used extensively to determine the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

The revenue generated from the sales of respective products from the respective geographies in the market by leading players were aggregated to get the market value for individual products at the global level. The global market values obtained for each product were added together to get the total global market value for the market.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market.

Based on drug, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. Prolia has shown a considerable year-on-year growth primarily due to increasing unit demand. Prolia has witnessed positive market growth owing to the increasing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis in the US.

The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis and a high risk of osteoporosis fractures are the prime factors that contribute towards the large share of this segment. Furthermore, the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for postmenopausal osteoporosis also supports the growth of this segment.

North America was the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for women’s healthcare. The increasing median age of first-time pregnancies and the growing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis are the factors responsible for the growth of this regional segment. Furthermore, the growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending also support the growth of this market.

The prominent players in the global women’s healthcare market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen (US), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (US), Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US), Eli Lilly And Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Johnson & Johnson (US).