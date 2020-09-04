Orthodontic Supplies Market | Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% | Ongoing Research and Technological Advancements

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market is expected to reach USD 6.63 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The orthodontic supplies market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain; increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population in developing countries; increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments; and ongoing research and technological advancements in orthodontic products. The emerging markets in APAC and RoW are expected to present growth opportunities for players in the market.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain

Orthodontic products are used to straighten and align teeth, correct abnormal bite patterns, and close unsightly gaps. Orthodontic devices such as fixed and removable braces are widely adopted by people with malocclusions and jaw diseases.

With rapid growth in the number of people suffering from these conditions across the globe, the demand for orthodontic braces is expected to increase in the coming years. Studies show that there is a high prevalence of malocclusion and jaw deformities (such as cross bite, open bite, spacing problems, deep bite, crowding issues, and teeth rotation problems) across several regions. For example,

In 2017, in China, a study conducted on 2,335 kindergarten children in 2016 (belonging to the age group of 3 to 5 years) showed 83.9% prevalence of primary malocclusion with the following prevalence rates for various types of malocclusions—deep overbite (63.7%), deep overjet (33.9%), midline deviation (26.6%), anterior cross-bite (8.0%), and anterior crowding (6.5%) (Source: International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health)

Fixed braces are expected to hold the largest share of the market.

The orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of products into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories. The fixed braces products segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market in 2018. Factors such as affordability (compared to removable braces), increasing adoption of fixed braces among adolescents as well as adults, effective outcomes, and the huge demand for these braces in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are propelling growth in this segment.

Children and teenagers are expected to be the largest patient group in orthodontic supplies market.

By patient, the market is segmented into children and teenagers and adults. The children and teenagers patient segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of malocclusions and jaw disorders coupled with the increased adoption of fixed braces among adolescent children and teenagers.

Geographically, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market include Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), ClearCorrect (a subsidiary of Straumann Holding AG, Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), and Dental Morelli Ltda. (Brazil), among others.