Pharmaceutical Robots Market : Increased Demand for Collaborative Robots in Manufacturing Facilities

Pune, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing is a key factor driving the growth of pharmaceutical robots market. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

[141 Pages Report] The overall pharmaceutical robotic systems market is expected to grow from USD 64.37 million in 2016 to USD 119.46 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Robotic systems provide various benefits to pharmaceutical manufacturing such as lesser space utilization, reduced production downtime, no labor turnover, enhanced health and safety, better waste management, increased production flexibility, improved production output and product quality, and lower operating costs.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210985096

A robotic system is a type of automation that has multiple axes of motion and can be programmed to perform a function. Some of the benefits of automation include efficiency, saving workers from hazardous environments or repetitive tasks, reducing training overhead, eliminating human error, increasing repeatability and reproducibility, and in cleanrooms, removing the potential for human contamination.

On the basis of application, the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market is segmented into picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications. The picking and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market. Factors such as demand for personalized packaging configurations and advantages of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing such as high speed, accuracy, ability to track and trace, error-free operation, fewer accidents, and better utilization of the floor space are contributing to the large share of the picking and packaging segment.

Picking and Packaging

Automation is becoming an increasingly important part of pharmaceutical manufacturing. A robotic system is a type of automation. Robots offer various advantages, such as high efficiency, save workers from hazardous environments and repetitive tasks, reduce training overheads, eliminate human errors, and increase repeatability and reproducibility. The common applications of robots include pick and place operations that often use SCARA robots.

Geographical growth scenario of Pharmaceutical Robots Market:

The pharmaceutical robotic systems market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as the increase in domestic industrial robots companies, flourishing pharmaceutical industry, increasing number of conferences and exhibitions, investments and funding in the industrial robots industry, and Japan’s Robot Strategy.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210985096

Leading market players and strategies adopted

Key players in the Pharmaceutical Robots Market include Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Shibuya Corporation (Japan).