Industrial Alcohol Market worth $112.0 billion by 2025

Chicago, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Industrial Alcohol Market by Type (Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, and Isobutyl Alcohol), Source (Sugarcane & Bagasse, Corn, Grains, Molasses, and Fuels), Application, and Region – Global Forecast To 2025“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The industrial alcohol market is estimated to reach USD 93.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to account for USD 112. 0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The global industrial alcohol market is projected to grow in the coming years attributed to the growing consumer awareness and increasing demand for alcoholic sanitizers and disinfectants. There is a rising demand for fuel grade ethyl alcohol which is used as a blend in transportation fuels. The North American region dominates in grain and corn production used for ethyl alcohol manufacturing. Emerging countries in South America and the Asia Pacific are projected to offer lucrative opportunities for industrial alcohol manufacturers in the coming years.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=202506822

The isobutyl alcohol segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on type of industrial alcohol Isobutyl alcohol is a flammable liquid that should be stored and used in well-ventilated areas. It is moderately irritating on the skin and greatly irritating to the eyes, mucous membranes, and respiratory tract. It is also secondary alcohol, which finds application mainly in the manufacture of chemical intermediates and solvents. As the demand for the chemical intermediate and solvents is rising, thus the demand for isobutyl is also increasing in the industrial alcohol market.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Industrial Alcohol Market“

105 – Tables

62 – Figures

197 – Pages

The fossil fuel segment in the industrial alcohol market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on source, the fossil fuel segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the industrial alcohol market in 2019. The need to reduce dependence on fossil oil as a direct source of fuel is the major driving force for the methanol market. Methanol is used for spreading gasoline supplies in many gasoline markets around the world. Industrial alcohols extracted from the petroleum or synthetic ethyl alcohol can be manufactured easily through the hydrolysis of ethylene, which is a major petrochemical. Alcohol is synthesized from petroleum by creating ethylene, and then hydrating to form ethanol.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=202506822

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific industrial alcohol is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Agricultural raw material sources for the production of industrial alcohol is widely used such as corn, millets, rice and other crops. Hence, the consumption of industrial alcohol is projected to increase in the next five years. It is one of the largest regions that has adequate organic agricultural land area, due to which the demand for agricultural livestock for industrial alcohol remains high in this region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the industrial alcohol market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies, such as Cargill (US), Raizen Energia (Brazil), Green Plains Inc (US), Cristalco (France) and MGP Ingredients (US). Other players include, The Andersons Inc (US), Sigma-Aldrich (US), Grain processing Corporation (U.S.US), Greenfield Global Inc. Specialty Alcohols (Canada), and Flint Hills Resources (US)., Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands), Linde plc (Ireland), EcoLab (US), Univar Solutions (US), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), and Wilmar International (Singapore) .

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441