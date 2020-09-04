Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Size, Revenue, Business Opportunities, and Top Manufacturers Analysis, 2022

The global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape, and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

The global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) market is expected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2022, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming few years owing to various key attributes such as growing incidence of cancer and technological advancement regarding the development of novel biomarkers.

Key Players:



Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

GenWay Biotech

Correlogic Systems

RayBiotech

Growth Drivers:

Technological advancements pertaining to proteomics, which include protein bioinformatics, mass spectroscopy, protein labelling, imaging, and array based approaches, is one of the crucial factors expected to fuel up the market growth. Development of new biomarkers and various immunological techniques such as radioimmunoassay that can be used with carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) for detection of various types of cancers, and thus also propel the market growth.

For instance, the development of tumor markers which is used in combination with CEA for detection of colorectal cancer. Favorable government initiatives to introduce new diagnostic tools/technologies are anticipated to boost the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures to avoid the various post procedure adverse effects impel the growth of this market.

Application Insights:

Colorectal cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Ovarian cancer

Breast cancer

Thyroid cancer

Regional Insights:

Regional segments of CEA market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. In 2016, North America dominate the regional market pertaining to various key attributes such as increasing patient awareness, rising incidences of cancer, favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. According to American Cancer Society in 2017, approximately 1,688,780 new cases of cancer were estimated in the U.S.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at lucrative rates during the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer in emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China, favorable government initiatives, and significant presence of local players will drive the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific has the highest mortality rate accompanied by North America. It has influenced the market in terms of cancer incidence rate affecting large population in 2012 at a changeable rate. Mexico and Brazil in Latin America will witness significant growth in the market owning to the factors such as increase alcohol consumption, excessive smoking, and changing lifestyles.

