Cosmetic Implant Market Global Trends, Latest Innovation, In-Depth Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2020

The global Cosmetic Implants Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Cosmetic Implants Market is expected to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Rapidly changing lifestyles, increasing aesthetic awareness, and medical tourism are some of the key factors anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Key Players:



3M Health Care

Allergan

GC Aesthetics

Spectrum Design

Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART)

Straumann AG Institut

Growth Drivers:

Rising healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives, and growing ageing population are amongst few key factors expected to surge adoption of cosmetic implants. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2016, residents of U.S. spent nearly USD 15 billion on combined surgical and nonsurgical procedures.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and increasing cosmetic surgeries drive the growth of this market. According to the data published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2015, the minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries performed were 15.9 million demonstrating 2% increase since 2014 in the U.S. Technological advancements in the field of cosmetic implant surgeries including tissue engineering, microsurgery procedures, and computer assisted process offers advantages of minimal or no visible scars and thereby further drive the demand for the implants.

Application Insights:

Breast Implants

Dental Implants

Facial Implants

Raw Material Insights:



Ceramics

Polymers

Metal Implants

Bio Material

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2016. Some of the key factors attributing to the market growth include sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, rising aesthetic awareness, increasing ageing population, and growing healthcare expenditure.

Europe is the second largest market for cosmetic implants owing to rising ageing population that drives the demand for dental implant market.

Asia pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period.

