Biochip Market Regional Outlook, Future Trends, Growth Analysis, and Global Demand, 2024

Market Overview:

Global biochips market size was valued at USD 7.63 billion in 2015. With potential applications of genomics and proteomics in biotech R&D, along with rapid technological innovation and increase in adoption of personalized medicines, it is expected that this market will witness considerable growth in revnue over the forecast period.

Key Players:



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina

GE Healthcare

Growth Drivers:

For biochip technology, in order to enhance its usability, there is an improvement in resolution, preparation procedures and accuracy along with the reduction in the cost of the materials associated with manufacturing the biochips. These factors are expected to further reinforce growth potential. Anticipated commercialization and launch of novel treatments and diagnosis products including non-laboratory and laboratory research is expected to fuel growth over the forecast period.

Current developments aiming to miniaturize biochips even further can be anticipated to increase the additional usage and applicability for genetic sequencing methodologies, such as diabetes genomics. With the rise in usage of the biochip technology, it is anticipated that cost of genome profiling can reduce even further for studies such as protein expression analysis among others. Hence, proteomics and genomics labeling techniques along with other protein profiling techniques are expected to witness a growth in demand.

Product Insights:

DNA chips

Lab-on-a-chip

Protein chips

Tissue Arrays

Cell Arrays

Regional Insights:

North-America accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the presence of government policies motivating personalized care for the patients and availability of proteomics and genetic profiling infrastructure across the country, especially in the U.S. There has also been a rise in the usage of NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) for molecular treatment and clinical diagnosis coupled with microfluidic techniques that add to the large market share.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period. Reasons contributing towards the fastest growth in the market are – increase spending by the government in order to improve healthcare and R&D infrastructure in the areas of proteomics, genomics and NGS (next generation sequencing). There has also been growing awareness in the growth market for early and effective diagnosis which will further increase the growth in the market.

