Active Implantable Medical Devices Market | Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% | Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Transvenous & Subcutaneous), Cardiac Pacemaker, Ventricular Assist Device, Neurostimulator, Implantable Hearing Devices) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Active Implantable Medical Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, to reach USD 26.75 Billion.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Investments and Funds to Develop Technologically Advanced Products

Expanded Applications of Neurostimulators

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Ent Procedures in Developed Countries

Growth Opportunities:

Emerging Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Development of Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDs)

Browse 151 market data tables and 34 figures spread through 204 pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102063992

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of product, the active implantable medical devices market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders, ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, and implantable hearing devices. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the implantable and life-sustaining devices market, owing to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, development of technologically advanced devices, and increasing demand for these devices in emerging countries.

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the Rest of Asia-Pacific devices market into, Australia, New Zealand, and others

Further breakdown of the Rest of Latin America market into Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico

North America dominated the active implantable medical devices market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, high accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing development of innovative and technologically advanced products, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102063992

Some of the prominent players in the active implantable medical devices market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), and LivaNova PLC (U.K.). Whereas, Cochlear Limited (Australia), MED-EL (Austria), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark), and Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) are the key players in the implantable hearing devices market.