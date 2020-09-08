MORBiZ Releases New Blog on Benefits of a Responsive Website

Kirkland, Washington, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — The web presence experts at MORBiZ have detailed six benefits of using a responsive website for a business in a new blog released this week. A responsive design allows a website to adapt to the size of the viewer’s screen to improve their experience, which is a huge advantage over desktop only designed websites. The new blog about the benefits of responsive websites in available in its entirety at www.morbiz.com/6-major-benefits-of-a-responsive-website.

Aside from an improved user experience, a primary benefit of a responsive designed website is its ability to increase sales. Since a responsive website will provide the best possible user experience based on the user’s device, an increased conversion rate (more sales) can be expected. When it comes to websites, data shows that the better rated the user experience is, the higher the likelihood of a sale.

An additional benefit that can be expected from utilizing a responsive design is reduced website maintenance costs. A business will no longer need to pay for the building and servicing of multiple websites designed for different device types if a switch to a responsive design is made.

Another reason to use a responsive website for a business is improved SEO. Because Google wants to provide its users with the best possible experience, it now considers site responsiveness when forming search rankings.

