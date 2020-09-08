MORBiZ Releases New Fact Sheet on Small Business Mobile App ROI

Kirkland, Washington, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — The mobile app builders at MORBiZ have released a new blog that illustrates how a custom mobile app for a small business generates a return on investment (ROI). In the new blog, available in its entirety at www.morbiz.com/3-ways-a-custom-mobile-app-earns-a-high-roi, three app features that improve mobile app ROI are outlined. The features that are discussed in more detail are customer loyalty programs, customer referral programs and the use of push notification.

The first feature that is detailed in the new mobile app ROI blog is customer loyalty programs. This tool allows a business owner to attract new and returning customers by providing them with spend-based savings and reward opportunities. One example of this is a digital stamp card that provides customers with a free or discounted product or service after purchasing the same or a similar item a certain number of times prior.

The second feature highlighted in the blog are customer referral programs. By incentivizing current customers to refer new business, an uptick in new sales can be expected, and the loyal customer will receive a thank you present for their efforts.

Finally, the use of push notifications is discussed. Push notifications, which would appear similar to receiving a text message, allow a business owner to remain in constant contact with their customers. These notifications can be used to inform those who opt in to receive sale updates, info on new product launches and other exciting company news.

A custom mobile app for small businesses is a great tool for increasing business and maintaining great customer relationships. For many business owners, any investment into a new mobile app will is recouped within weeks of its launch.