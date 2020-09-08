LAVA BRANDS WHERE “DESIGN MEETS TECHNOLOGY” COMPLETION OF 15 SUCCESSFUL YEARS

DUBAI, UAE, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Lava Brands, as we all know, is a well known international branding and tech innovation agency. Lava Brands is happy to announce that it has completed a successful 15 years in designing and technology. The company is one of the leading branding companies in Dubai and believes that its tailor-made branding techniques are the result they are who they are today. The company, thanks to its creative, branding and digital communication teams that work efficiently to make the company stand out today. The company’s cost-effective and efficient customer services that they deliver to their clients makes it popular in the whole world.

Lava Brands is known for its branding designs and its unique technological innovation in tech product development. As they have trained creative and innovative tech development experts, working to make the clients’ brands get powerful branding with a unique creative approach. Lava brands believe in carving your brand into something extraordinary that your brand deserves. The company does not believe in traditional ways of doing branding but works with the best designs with creativity and innovation.

Living in the digital era, we at lava brands believe that branding is not only for power-users but also for novices, and the core audience and touchpoint are no other than digital for establishing and promoting a brand. Our company creates intuitive navigation tools that one can use with a controlled interface. Our technology and your brand together will bring a sense of happiness when using the navigation system. The company deals with everything you can think of E-commerce websites, Mobile Apps, ERP systems, cloud expertise, digital marketing, along with developing communications through print media, animation videos, and more.

All this has made the company complete 15 years successfully. Hence, the company wants to thank its consistent experts working with it from the past 15 years and making the company one of the top branding companies worldwide. Without thanking its clients, the press release will be incomplete. As it is because of them, their belief in us that we are here. Finally, the company promises that they will keep doing the consistent work and will make its client’s brands stand out from their competitors.