Apollo Dialysis Launches “Safe Dialysis clinics” – A Testament to the Safety of people of Chennai

Chennai, India, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — As the world awaits a vaccine for COVID, the fear of the pandemic still looms large. Elderly, children, expecting mothers are most vulnerable to contracting Coronavirus and other infections. Patients who have to visit hospitals to undergo tests at regular intervals is another category of people who are vulnerable to contracting the infection. With a view to provide a safe environment to such patients Apollo Dialysis Clinics, the dialysis wing of Apollo Health and Lifestyle limited – has announced the introduction of Safe Dialysis Clinics in Chennai to cater to the needs of those who have to undergo dialysis for kidney ailments. Patients suffering from Kidney ailments have to undergo dialysis frequently. Dialysis may be used as a temporary measure in either acute kidney injury or in those awaiting kidney transplant or as a permanent measure in those for whom a transplant is not indicated or not possible warranting frequent visit to the hospital. In such patients the immune system is also, putting such patients at higher risk of contracting the infection.

Despite the high number of COVID cases in and around Chennai, patients undergoing treatment at Apollo Dialysis Clinics in Chennai metro have remained relatively at ease, as Apollo Dialysis Clinics has been taken the importance of safety and security as its top most priority by ensuring sanitisation and hygiene are maintained all the time. With an immaculate track record in attending to the medical needs of people for over 36 years, Apollo Dialysis Clinics is taking extra steps to protect their patients during these times. . They are ensuring that they follow strict sanitisation protocols irrespective of patients being in the clinic or not. Patients are screened as soon as they enter, and only then are they given any treatment.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Venkatesh, Senior Nephrologist at Apollo Dialysis Clinics – “The Apollo Group has always been at the forefront in providing quality healthcare service with focus on safety and security. In collaboration with our dedicated infection control team, we have devised a dedicated set of protocols and precautions to follow for dialysis patients with the goal to reduce the risk of patients getting exposed to COVID-19 and other infection”.

The quality and standards of safety measures put in place by Apollo Dialysis Clinics is at par with global standards and adhering to the guidelines issued by Government of India giving the much needed peace of mind to patients

About Apollo Dialysis Clinics: Apollo Dialysis Clinics is India’s leading dialysis service network. It provides world class dialysis facilities with an impeccable track record, supported by State-of-the-art infrastructure, dedicated & experienced Nephrologists and well trained, expert technicians.

The company entered the Indian dialysis market with standalone centers in 2010, with the goal of transforming the entire industry, and to ensure the finest Medicare for patients. The company provides a complete range of healthcare services that kidney failure patients need, to lead productive lives, including hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, paediatric dialysis, and even kidney transplant services. To deliver these facilities, Apollo Dialysis Clinics designs, builds, and operates low-cost centers that provide high quality and affordable dialysis services.

Currently the company operates 60+ clinics at 50+ locations in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is preparing to launch more than 15 new centers by 2021.

At Apollo Dialysis Clinics, our team consists of the leading experts from the industry and realm of Nephrology, who work relentlessly to ensure the best treatment for each patient. Our highly experienced and trained team of expert doctors and staff at Apollo Dialysis Clinics work in tandem with the patient, making use of the most advanced facilities and technology to provide treatment to the patient. At Apollo Dialysis Clinics, we focus not only on offering the best treatment and care facilities to our patients but also on the human aspect of treatment. All our staff at Apollo Dialysis Clinics is attuned to the wants and needs of the patients and makes it his/her mission to ensure that the patient is administered treatment in an environment that feels safe and comfortable to the patient. With Apollo Dialysis Clinics, you can be assured of the best treatment with a human touch. To know more please log on http://www.apollodialysis.com/