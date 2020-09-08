Best Photo Management Software in 2020 – Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Photo management software helps individual users or organizations in managing and maintaining image files. Photo management solutions generally help users in easily searching for all the required image files. Businesses use photo management solutions to manage big volumes of digital images, avoid usage of duplicate image files, and more.

360Quadrants presents some of the major benefits of using photo management software: The software enables users to easily manage all the image requests. It simplifies workflow automation and facilitates archiving and usage tracking. It also provides a centralized image repository and allows users to effectively manage the image rights.

360Quadrants has highlighted some of the best photo management software providers, which also helps potential buyers in choosing the right software for their business or usage. All of these software providers have been carefully assessed and placed on a quadrant, which is updated every three months.

PHOTO MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE VENDOR CLASSIFICATION

360Quadrants considered more than 20 companies offering photo management software for assessment. Post the assessment; the top 10 software providers were mapped on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Photos, ACDSee, Adobe Bridge, Google Photos, and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Classic have been recognized as Visionary Leaders.

Shutterstock Custom, Photobucket, and SmugMug have been identified as Innovators.

Lychee has been identified as an Emerging Company.

Stencil has been recognized as a Dynamic Differentiator.

360QUADRANTS SCORING METHOD

360Quadrants compiled a list of companies that offer the top photo management software solutions, which was deeply assessed by a team of specialists. The evaluation considered critical parameters from the product portfolio, business strategy, and inputs from buyers and industry specialists. All of these parameters were assigned a particular weightage as per the adjacent data that was gathered. The inputs were then evaluated, which helped in arriving at a final rating for all the companies that were considered for the assessment. Finally, each software provider was placed on a relative position on the 360Quadrant based on the scores received.

