Rapid Microbiology Testing Market | Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% | Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors driving the growth of the rapid microbiology testing market include the rising prevalence of infectious diseases; ongoing technological advancements; increasing food safety concerns; and increased funding, research grants, & public-private investments.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is expected to 5.09 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Market Dynamics:

Driver- Technological advancements

Over the years, there has been a gradual shift from conventional microbiology testing toward rapid testing methods. This shift has been driven by the introduction of newer and faster technologies to avert the need for the biological amplification of bacteria for detection. Rapid advancements in the field of microbial testing help to overcome limitations such as long procedural times and long exposure to pathogenic strains with conventional testing methods.

Owing to changing end-user preferences, many prominent product manufacturers are highly focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and technologically advanced molecular diagnostic products for rapid microbiology testing. Recent developments in this regard include:

In 2016, bioMérieux (France) enhanced its VITEK MS system’s performance by improving and updating its database and reagent kits to include the identification of 297 new species.

In 2016, BD (US) introduced the Phoenix M50 ID/AST system for susceptibility testing.

In 2016, Bruker (US) launched an updated version of its MALDI Biotyper system to provide high-speed and accurate identification and taxonomical classification of bacteria, yeasts, and fungi.

In 2015, Danaher Corporation (US) introduced the MicroScan WalkAway plus, a customizable solution for microbial identification.

Browse 90 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 188 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31548521

The instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the products market

On the basis of product, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into instruments, reagents & kits, and consumables. The instruments segment is further categorized into automated ID/AST systems, mass spectrometers, PCR systems, bioluminescence- and fluorescence-based detection systems, cytometers, active air samplers, and other instruments. The automated microbial ID/AST systems segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2018.

Growth-based rapid microbiology testing is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

Based on method, the global rapid microbiology testing market is classified into segments growth-based, viability-based, cellular component-based, nucleic acid-based, and other rapid microbiology testing methods. The growth-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market in 2018.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31548521

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global rapid microbiology testing market during the forecast period (2018–2023). The large share of this market can be attributed to the growing technological advancements in the field of rapid microbial testing, rising incidence of infectious diseases, and growing food safety concerns.

The major players operating in the rapid microbiology testing market include bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), among others.